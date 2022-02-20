Left Menu

Superintendent of Taxes, his close aide arrested in Assam's Morigaon for taking bribe

The Vigilance and Anti-corruption cell of Assam police arrested a Superintendent of Taxes and his close aide from Morigaon district on corruption charges.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 20-02-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 14:59 IST
Superintendent of Taxes, his close aide arrested in Assam's Morigaon for taking bribe
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vigilance and Anti-corruption cell of Assam police arrested a Superintendent of Taxes and his close aide from Morigaon district on corruption charges. Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam Police said that the accused identified is Sonit Borthakur. His close aide is named Rajesh Kumar Gupta, who had collected a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant. He was caught by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

"Rajesh Kumar Gupta had taken the bribe money on February 19 on behalf of Sonit Borthakur who is the Superintendent of Taxes," Saikia said. He was caught by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

The victim was told by Borthakur to pay the amount as a bribe. Unwilling to pay bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam for taking necessary legal action against the public servant. A trap was laid by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam near the hospital of the complainant. "Rajesh Kumar Gupta was caught red-handed. The tainted bribe money of Rs 30,000 was recovered, in presence of the independent witnesses," Saikia added. Meanwhile, a case has been registered in Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police station under section 7a and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) and 120(B) of IPC against both of the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
3
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global
4
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022