Teenage girl abducted, gang-raped in Chhattisgarh; 2 men held

PTI | Jashpur | Updated: 20-02-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 15:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by five men while she had gone to attend a marriage function at a village in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the girl, from Sulesa village, came out of the marriage hall in Ambadipada village, looking for a friend.

The five accused then forcibly took her to a forest area, about three km from there, and allegedly raped her, Jashpur Superintendent of Police Vijay Agrawal said.

Her family filed a police complaint on Saturday afternoon following which the police arrested two of the accused, aged 24 and 30, both from Sulesa village. Efforts were on to nab the other three culprits, the official said.

The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

