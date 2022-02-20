Left Menu

Rape victim's body shifted from Jaipur to Nagaur hospital amid protest for relief by kin

Police shifted the body of a 35-year-old gang rape victim from Sawai Man Singh Hospital mortuary here to Deedwana of Nagaur district in early hours on Sunday amid protests by her family members for compensation. He alleged that the victims family members were canecharged during the shifting of the body and demanded the arrest of police officers for negligence.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-02-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 15:50 IST
Rape victim's body shifted from Jaipur to Nagaur hospital amid protest for relief by kin
  • Country:
  • India

Police shifted the body of a 35-year-old gang rape victim from Sawai Man Singh Hospital mortuary here to Deedwana of Nagaur district in early hours on Sunday amid protests by her family members for compensation. Her family members had earlier refused to take the body. The body has been shifted to a government hospital mortuary in Nagaur’s Deedwana. The kin of the women and members of some social organisations protested the shifting, alleging that police acted in a dictatorial and barbaric manner.

“Around 3 am on Sunday, 200 to 300 policemen acted in a dictatorial and barbaric manner and shifted the body from Jaipur to Deedwana,'' Geejraj Jodli, one of the protesters said. Deedwana Circle Officer Gomaram Chaudhary said the body was shifted to Deedwana in early hours on Sunday and talks are being held with the victim’s family over their demands. He said an an autopsy was conducted at the Jaipur hospital.

The woman was raped on February 4 and left injured near a dry pond in Nagaur’s Deedwana, from where she was rescued six days after the incident.

She was taken to a local hospital there, from where she was referred to the SMS Hospital where she died on February 17. Meanwhile, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job to a kin of the woman and said the police action was unjustified. ''The Rajasthan Police forcibly removed family members, who were protesting to seek justice for the Deedwana gang rape victim. I strongly oppose it,'' Meena alleged. He alleged that the victim’s family members were canecharged during the shifting of the body and demanded the arrest of police officers for negligence. Earlier, the authorities had suspended Deedwana police station SHO Narendra Jakhar and head constable Prahlad Singh for negligence in the case. The accused in the case have been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
3
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022