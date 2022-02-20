Left Menu

Russia, Belarus to extend joint checks of military forces - Belarus ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 15:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Belarus' Defence Ministry said Russia and Belarus would extend joint checks of their military forces after huge military exercises that were due to end on Sunday north of Ukraine.

The extension was decided on because of increased military activity near the borders of Russia and Belarus and an escalation of the situation in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass, the ministry said in a statement.

It did not say what this meant for Russian forces now in Belarus, which NATO has estimated at 30,000.

