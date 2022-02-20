Left Menu

Delhi, UP Police arrest two with 115 kgs of charas

The Special Cell of Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police conducted a joint operation and arrested two persons with 115 kgs of charas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 17:01 IST
Delhi, UP Police arrest two with 115 kgs of charas
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Cell of Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police conducted a joint operation and arrested two persons with 115 kgs of charas. The police arrested the two accused from Jangalgram Nahar near Neelawala Pul on Meerut Expressway under Masoorie police station, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. They were identified as Ankur Verma (30) and Sanjeet Singh (30).

In this regard, a case has been registered under section 08/20/29/30 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 at Masoorie police station, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, the police said. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022