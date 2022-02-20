Left Menu

Robbers' gang busted in Mumbai; four including mobile phone shop owner held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 17:13 IST
Representative image
The Mumbai Police have arrested four persons, including three robbers who used to steal expensive mobile phones, laptops and other valuable items by targetting women and senior citizens living in housing societies in Kalina area, an official said on Sunday.

One of the four accused arrested by police is a mobile phone shop owner, identified as Dinesh Madhvi, who used to buy stolen phones from the gang and resale them by changing their IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers.

The other three arrested accused are identified as Sukhvinder Bhatia alias Raja, Jackysingh Bhakad alias Adu, and Akshay Bhatti. With their arrest, the police in Versova has solved at least two cases of robbery and recovered stolen mobile phones and a laptop, the official said.

According to the police, the gang used to gain access to housing societies under the pretext of seeking donations for the poor and orphan children. They used to mainly target women and senior citizens after finding them alone in flats.

They have been booked under section 380 (theft in dwelling house), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

