Britain's Queen Elizabeth catches COVID - Palace
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-02-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 17:22 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Queen Elizabeth, 95, has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light duties this week, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.
"The queen has today tested positive for COVID," the Palace said. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."
