Ukraine says it's time to implement some sanctions against Russia
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 17:32 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday said that it was time for the West to implement at least part of the sanctions it has prepared against Russia.
"Russia has to be stopped right now. We see how events are unfolding," Kuleba said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
