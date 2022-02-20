Left Menu

Criminal case of forgery, trespassing and threatening filed against Cong MLA

A criminal case of cheating, trespassing and threatening has been registered against Congress MLA and former minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, his brother and others. Khanums sister Tasneem Fathima, who holds the Special Power of Attorney, said her sister owned a property spread over 5,300 sq ft in Yelahanka.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-02-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 17:41 IST
A criminal case of cheating, trespassing and threatening has been registered against Congress MLA and former minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, his brother and others. The case was registered by the Sampigehalli police station here on the direction of the Seventh Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. According to the FIR, Shahista Nazeen Khanum had owned land in Chokkanahalli in Yelahanka. When they went to build a shed for the labourers on August 4, Khan with his brother Jameel Ahmed Khan and others allegedly trespassed into their property with bulldozers and weapons and threatened them not to build anything there. Khanum's sister Tasneem Fathima, who holds the Special Power of Attorney, said her sister owned a property spread over 5,300 sq ft in Yelahanka. She said she had lodged complaints with the Director General of Police and the Bengaluru Police Commissioner last year. The MLA was not available immediately for comments.

