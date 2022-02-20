More security at counting centres sought

The district AIADMK on Sunday urged the Special Election Observer to further tighten security to the counting centres in view of the alleged plan of the DMK workers to create violence on February 22 when the counting of the votes polled for the civic election is scheduled.

In a memorandum submitted to the Observer S Nagarajan, all the nine MLAs representing the district requested announcement of the results immediately after the counting.

Stating that the DMK had reportedly issued a oral order to the election and police officials to support and cooperate with the party workers at the centres, the MLAs, led by party whip and MLA S P Velumani, said the ruling party workers would go to any extent to unleash violence.

Despite many complaints with regard to distribution of money and gifts by the DMK, no action was taken, said the memorandum.

Therefore, the Observer should take meaures to deploy more security personnel at the counting centres and announce the results soon after the counting, which would be videographed on the orders of Madras High Court, it said.

Besides Velumani, the MLAs 'Pollachi' Jayaraman, Amman K Arjunan, K R Ayaraman, P R G Arunkumar, S Dhamodharan, A K Selvaraj, V P Kandasami and Amul Kandaswami were present when the memorandum was submitted.

