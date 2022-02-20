System worked to undo 'injustice' done to my career, leaving post with clear conscience: Ex-Maha DGP

IPS officer Sanjay Pandey, who was replaced by Rajnish Seth as the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) two days back, has said in a social media post that the system worked to ''undo some of injustice'' done to his career record in the past and he was leaving the post with ''clear conscience''.

The Maharashtra government on Friday appointed IPS officer Seth as the new DGP of the state. The 1988 cadre IPS officer replaced Pandey, who held the additional charge of the post since April 9, 2021. In a Facebook post on Saturday, Pandey said, ''In these 10 plus months, I have had a chance to contribute to making some important long-term policy changes ranging from conditions of work for policewomen to stepping up dignitary for the men and women in the police force who have kept our State running on the ground.'' ''I have faced many a hurdle and attempt to undermine my work in the past, and indeed won recognition for a job sincerely done. One is used to being a recipient of bouquets and brickbats, all with the same equanimity. The only irony in present juncture is that in recent times, the system did work to undo some of injustice done to my career record in the past,'' he said.

''I leave this position with my conscience clear that neither did I crave for the additional charge as a DGP nor did I flinch when the responsibility was given to me. I do hope that the inequities and the unfairness that a policeman in my place could be forced to handle, will lead to some long-term introspection and administrative reform, where courts having had to step in to legislate, take note of the circumstances and developments and further nuance and strengthen the environment for nurturing honest police leadership,'' Pandey added. In the post, the IPS officer mentioned that during his tenure, several proposals, including for police constable to sub inspector promotion, 1.5 times salary for men posted in headquarters in Gadchiroli, increase in allowance for dog squad, were sent (for approval). He said it was his firm belief that these proposals will soon be operationalised. ''Training for persons completing 10, 20 and 30 years was started. We also suggested salutary changes in Bombay Police Act to effect changes in transfer committees and also tenures in various police units,'' he added.

