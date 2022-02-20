Left Menu

Pak arrests 31 Indian fishermen

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-02-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 18:33 IST
Pak arrests 31 Indian fishermen
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's maritime authorities have arrested 31 Indian fishermen and seized five of their vessels for allegedly fishing in the country's territorial waters, officials said on Sunday.

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) said that it apprehended the intruding vessels on Friday during patrolling in the Pakistan Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The PMSA said that one of its ''ship apprehended five Indian fishing boats along with 31 crew.'' The boats were towed to Karachi for further legal proceedings as per Pakistani Law and UN Convention on Law of the Sea, it said. Pakistan and India regularly arrest fishermen from either side for violating the maritime boundary which is poorly marked at some points.

Fishermen from Pakistan and India usually end up in jails after they are arrested for fishing illegally in each other's territorial waters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022