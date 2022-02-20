Left Menu

Constable dead after falling off terrace in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-02-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 19:02 IST
A 30-year-old Delhi Police constable died after allegedly falling off the terrace of his house in a village here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place when Anuj Kumar was talking on his phone at home in Kutbi village before leaving for his marriage ceremony in Loni, Ghaziabad, they said.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

Meanwhile, two bodies were found in separate places on the railway tracks at Khatoli in the district, police officials said.

One of the victims was identified as Ramesh Chand Saini. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

