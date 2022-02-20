Left Menu

UP polls: Rs 20 lakh seized for BSP candidate's brother in Ballia

Police on Sunday claimed that they have seized Rs 20 lakh from the brother of the BSP candidate from the Bilthara Road assembly constituency, and said the matter is being probed.Polls to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly are being held in seven phases, and on Sunday, the third was held for 59 constituencies.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 20-02-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 19:36 IST
UP polls: Rs 20 lakh seized for BSP candidate's brother in Ballia
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Sunday claimed that they have seized Rs 20 lakh from the brother of the BSP candidate from the Bilthara Road assembly constituency, and said the matter is being probed.

Polls to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly are being held in seven phases, and on Sunday, the third was held for 59 constituencies. Nagra Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Saroj said during checking of vehicles at Malipur village on Saturday, following implementation of the model code of conduct, police seized Rs 20 lakh from Ashutosh Kumar, the brother of BSP candidate Praveen Kumar.

When Ashutosh was questioned about the money, he could not provide any legal documents in this connection, he said. ''The seized amount has been deposited in the Ballia treasury, and the matter is being probed,'' the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022