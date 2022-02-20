Karnataka CM announces Tungabhadra 'arati' on the lines of Ganga 'arati'

Taking a cue from the 'arati' performed on the banks of Ganga, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced the Tungabhadra arati.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for construction of 108 yoga mantaps as part of the Tungabhadra arati project in Harihar in Davangere district of Karnataka, Bommai on Sunday said the banks of Tungabhadra river would be developed with top-class tourist amenities.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has renovated the Kashi Vishwanath temple, which one had to search for earlier due to congested lanes. Now, all the ghats have been cleaned and the temple has got a grand facelift where the Ganga arati is being performed with great fervour,'' the Chief Minister said.

''On the same lines, we want the Tungabhadra arati to be performed in South,'' Bommai said in the temple town of Harihar.

The Chief Minister said a project is being implemented in this regard under the guidance of Vachananand Swamiji. The project includes development of walking path from Harihareshwara, cleaning the polluted river waters and prevention of pollution in urban areas. ''The confluence of Lord Hari and Lord Hara will bring wonderful results,'' Bommai said. Underlining the need for cleaning the river, Bommai said water being one of the five elements of nature (panchamahabhoota), its cleanliness is most important.

Harihar is part of the Chennai-Mumbai industrial corridor and this town would get full support of the government for development, the Chief Minister said adding that the State Public Works Department has taken up the development of 40 km of roads.

''The government has drawn up several projects for the comprehensive development of Harihar, which would be launched this year itself,'' Bommai said.

Stating that the civilizations thrived on the banks of rivers, he said every river has fostered its own culture. ''Civilisation and culture have grown together. Some believe civilisation itself is culture. It is not. While the change is civilisation, what we are denotes the culture. Civilisation had also thrived on the banks of Tungabhadra,'' Bommai said.

Situated on the banks of Tungabhadra river, Harihar town got its name after the historic temple of Harihara. The temple with intricately carved figurines has Harihara as its deity, which is the combination of Hari meaning Vishnu and Hara meaning Shiva.

The temple has the signature of Hoysala dynasty, which ruled the region, and built it about 800 years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)