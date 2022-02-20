Left Menu

Gold theft from angadia firm staffer: Guj cops arrest 3, including 1 from Rajasthan

Efforts were on to nab the rest. We have recovered Rs 95 lakh worth of gold and Rs 12 lakh cash, he added.

PTI | Palanpur | Updated: 20-02-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 19:57 IST
Gold theft from angadia firm staffer: Guj cops arrest 3, including 1 from Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing gold worth Rs 2.63 crore from a man onboard a bus in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said on Sunday.

The theft from the delivery man of an Ahmedabad-based angadia (traditional courier) firm took place on February 11 when he was carrying the gold to clients in Jodhpur and Pali in neighbouring Rajasthan, an official said.

''The accused came in an SUV, which was a stolen one, and carried out the theft when the bus was parked near a motel in Bhakrawada village. Based on CCTV inputs, technical and human intelligence, teams scoured Abu, Sirohi, Jodhpur and Udaipur, leading to five people being identified for the crime,'' he said.

''We arrested one Pravinsinh Rajput from Udaipur in Rajasthan, while Suresh Vishnoi and Jaipal Chauhan were held from Dhanera in Banaskantha. Efforts were on to nab the rest. We have recovered Rs 95 lakh worth of gold and Rs 12 lakh cash,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022