Left Menu

8-yr-old falls to death from his 4th-floor flat’s balcony: Police

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 20-02-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 20:07 IST
8-yr-old falls to death from his 4th-floor flat’s balcony: Police
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old boy died on Sunday after falling from the balcony of his fourth-floor flat in a high-rise building here, police said.

The mishap occurred at 2 pm when the boy, identified as Ayush, a class 2 student living in the RPS Palms Savana in Faridabad’s sector 88, was standing on a chair by the railing of the balcony and leaning out of it, they said.

As the boy fell down, the society's security guard and other people reached the spot, police said, adding the child’s parent rushed the boy to a nearby hospital but he was declared “brought dead”, they said On coming to know of the accident, the area police too rushed to the child’s house first and then to the hospital where it found the boy dead, Faridabad’s BPTP police station’s SHO Arjun Dev said.

The police later lodged a report of the accident under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code and are investigating, though his parents have ruled out any foul play behind the accident, he said.

The boy was the only child of his parents, he said, adding his father worked with a private sector insurance firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022