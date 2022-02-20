Macron and Putin agree to take action to preserve peace —Elysee
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-02-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 20:18 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed in a call on Sunday on the need to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis, Macron’s office said on Sunday.
The two countries’ foreign ministers will meet in the coming days to that effect and will work on a possible summit at the highest level with Russia, Ukraine and allies to establish a new security order in Europe, the Elysee palace said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
