Left Menu

'Peddlers' arrested in Ghaziabad with drugs worth Rs 4 cr

Two alleged interstate drug peddlers were nabbed in a joint operation of Delhi and Ghaziabad Police with 105 kg contraband worth Rs 4 crore, a senior officer here said on Sunday. The accused were identified as Sanjit and Ankur, both residents of Sagarpur area of southwest Delhi.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 20-02-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 20:19 IST
'Peddlers' arrested in Ghaziabad with drugs worth Rs 4 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Two alleged interstate drug peddlers were nabbed in a joint operation of Delhi and Ghaziabad Police with 105 kg contraband worth Rs 4 crore, a senior officer here said on Sunday. The arrests were made on Saturday with the help of a tip-off when police searched a suspicious car on Delhi-Meerut Express way near Ganga canal, SP (rural) Iraj Raja told reporters in a press conference. The accused were identified as Sanjit and Ankur, both residents of Sagarpur area of southwest Delhi. The vehicle used for ferrying the narcotics has been impounded and both accused have been sent to jail under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022