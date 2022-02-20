'Peddlers' arrested in Ghaziabad with drugs worth Rs 4 cr
Two alleged interstate drug peddlers were nabbed in a joint operation of Delhi and Ghaziabad Police with 105 kg contraband worth Rs 4 crore, a senior officer here said on Sunday. The accused were identified as Sanjit and Ankur, both residents of Sagarpur area of southwest Delhi.
- Country:
- India
Two alleged interstate drug peddlers were nabbed in a joint operation of Delhi and Ghaziabad Police with 105 kg contraband worth Rs 4 crore, a senior officer here said on Sunday. The arrests were made on Saturday with the help of a tip-off when police searched a suspicious car on Delhi-Meerut Express way near Ganga canal, SP (rural) Iraj Raja told reporters in a press conference. The accused were identified as Sanjit and Ankur, both residents of Sagarpur area of southwest Delhi. The vehicle used for ferrying the narcotics has been impounded and both accused have been sent to jail under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the SP said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ankur
- Delhi-Meerut Express
- Narcotic Drugs
- Delhi
- Sagarpur
- Ghaziabad Police
- Iraj Raja
- Sanjit
ALSO READ
'Collection from liquor stores will be used for infra development in Delhi': Bhagwant Mann hits back at BJP
80-year-old woman approaches Delhi HC to get her changed name published in Gazette
Polling days in UP to be paid holidays for electors of that state employed in Delhi
Assam tea seller clears NEET in first attempt, set to take admission in AIIMS-Delhi
Magistrate supposed to interfere if investigation not being carried out in fair manner: Delhi Court