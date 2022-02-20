Gurugram building collapse: Residents hold protest march, demand CBI inquiry

Hundreds of residents of the Gurugram housing society where an apartment block partially collapsed recently held a protest march here on Sunday, demanding a CBI inquiry into the incident.

Two women were killed and a man was injured in the February 10 collapse at the Chintels Paradiso. The dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment came down first, triggering a collapse of roofs and floors directly under it till the first floor.

The protesters have demanded ''immediate arrest'' of the promoters and directors of Chintels India Ltd and the government officials who issued occupation certificates (OC) for the apartments. They were supported by residents of adjoining housing societies.

The protest march began from the Chintels Paradiso main gate towards the ATS Chowk and back.

''Two women lost their lives and one person was injured. Two families are ruined and the majority are threatened with losing their homes, but the guilty roam free. Where is justice,'' Lalit Kapoor, a resident, asked.

The local police said they are awaiting a structural audit report to ascertain the reasons behind the collapse, and that action will be taken according to law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)