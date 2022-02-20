Maha: Pulled up for speaking on phone for hours, woman hangs self in Nagpur

A woman allegedly committed suicide in Hudkeshwar area of Nagpur after being rebuked by her husband for speaking on the mobile phone for hours, police said on Sunday.

The woman hanged herself from a pole near the staircase of her home in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Assistant Inspector Stayawan Kadam of Hudkeshwar police station said.

''The woman's husband shouted at her for talking to some person on the phone for long hours. He also complained to her parents and brother. In distress, she committed suicide. A probe is underway,'' he added.

