Maha: 4,000 postcards sent to Prez seeking classical language status for Marathi
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 21:21 IST
About 4,000 postcards were dispatched to President Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking classical language status for Marathi.
The demand is to accord classical language status before February 27, which is observed as Marathi Language Day, an official said.
A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said this was the second set of postcards dispatched to Rashtrapati Bhavan.
