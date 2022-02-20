Left Menu

BJP Yuva Morcha leader shot dead in UP's Hathras

The District General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha, Krishna Yadav, was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Sunday.

ANI | Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-02-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 21:46 IST
Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police, Hathras, Uttar Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The District General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha, Krishna Yadav, was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Sunday. After getting the information about the incident, police immediately reached the spot and recovered a pistol along with an empty cartridge from his room.

Speaking to ANI, Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police, Hathras said, "We received information of a person named Krishna Yadav being shot with a bullet. After reaching the spot, we found bloodstains in his room and recovered a pistol and an empty cartridge." "He was later taken to a trauma centre in Aligarh where he was declared dead. We are investigating the case," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

