Left Menu

4 people arrested for working for terrorist outfits sent to police custody

PTI | Sonepat | Updated: 20-02-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 22:25 IST
4 people arrested for working for terrorist outfits sent to police custody
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Sunday sent four people, who were arrested for allegedly working at the behest of pro-Khalistan terrorist groups, to eight days of police custody.

The plan of the terrorist groups was to use them for carrying out targeted killings in Punjab and other places, and to create an atmosphere of terror, police had said on Saturday.

On Sunday, the court sent the four people to eight-day police custody and they will be taken to Punjab, and would be questioned, police said.

They were presented in the court Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Priya Gupta, they said The accused were in touch through social media with the Khalistan Tiger Force and the International Sikh Youth Federation, the Haryana Police had said in a statement on Saturday. The crime investigation agency (CIA) team of the Haryana Police had arrested them. PTI COR ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022