2 centenarian women vote in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Two centenarian women cast their votes at their respective polling booths during the Assembly polls here on Sunday.One of the women named Jio was 106 years old. She cast her vote at Nandan village, while the other woman Shakuntala Devi was 102.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 20-02-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 22:38 IST
  Country:
  • India

One of the women named Jio was 106 years old. She cast her vote at Nandan village, while the other woman Shakuntala Devi was 102. She exercised her franchise at a booth setup in a local bank colony, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Apneet Riyait stated in an official release. A voter turnout of over 63 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in Punjab, where the polling for 117 Assembly seats was held amid tight security arrangements.

