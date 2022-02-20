Left Menu

President Kovind to visit Assam on Feb 25-27, will inaugurate year-long birth anniversary celebration of Lachit Borphukan

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a year-long celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan in Guwahati on Friday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 20-02-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 22:41 IST
President Kovind to visit Assam on Feb 25-27, will inaugurate year-long birth anniversary celebration of Lachit Borphukan
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a year-long celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan in Guwahati on Friday. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday made the announcement that President will visit the state on a three-day visit from February 25 to 28.

"On February 25, the President of India will inaugurate the year-long celebration of 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati," said Sarma. "The Assam government has decided to set up a beautiful war memorial at Dadara in Kamrup district as a part of the state government's rich tributes to the devotion, dedication, martyrdom of the soldiers of Alaboi battle where the Assamese soldiers belonging to different caste and creed put up a brave resistance against the Mughals and the President of India will also lay the foundation stone of Alaboi battle war memorial. Apart from it, the President of India will also lay the foundation stone of Lachit Borphukan maidam in Jorhat which will be reconstructed with new design," he added.

During his 3-day-long visit, the President of India will visit Tezpur on February 26 and he will take part in the convocation programme of Central University, Tezpur. The Assam Chief Minister also said that on February 26 evening, the President of India will visit Kaziranga National Park and he will take a jeep safari in the World Heritage site.

"He will also review the various initiatives taken by the Assam government on conservation of Kaziranga including the elevated corridor, measures for the preservation of the history of Kaziranga. On February 27, the President of India will leave for New Delhi," Sarma said. The Assam Chief Minister further said that another programme of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan will be held in New Delhi and the state government will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend that programme.

Assam CM also informed that programmes to commemorate Lachit Borphukan birth anniversary will be held in Mumbai and Ahmadabad where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah will be invited, respectively. Further sharing the infinitives taken by the state government, Sarma said "Assam government will complete the construction works of the war memorial and maidam within a year and will produce a world-class documentary on the life and works of Ahom General Lachit Barphukan."

The state Education Department, Cultural department and DIPR, will organize many programmes during the year-long celebration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022