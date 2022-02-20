SCOREBOARD: Ind vs WI, 3rd T20I

West Indies: Kyle Mayers c Ishan Kishan b Chahar 6 Shai Hope c Ishan Kishan b Chahar 8 Nicholas Pooran c Isha Kihsan b Thakur 61 Rovman Powell c Thakur b Patel 25 Kieron Pollard c Ravi Bishnoi b V Iyer 5 Jason Holder c S Iyer b V Iyer 2 Roston Chase b Patel 12 Romario Shepherd c Sharma b Patel 29 Fabian Allen not out 5 Dominic Drakes c Sharma b Thakur 4 Hayden Walsh not out 0 Extras (LB-3, WD-7) 10 Total (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 167 Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-26, 3-73, 4-82, 5-87, 6-100, 7-148, 8-158, 9-166.

Bowling: Deepak Chahar 1.5-0-15-2, Avesh Khan 4-0-42-0, Venkatesh Iyer 2.1-0-23-2, Shardul Thakur 4-0-33-2, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-29-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-22-3.

