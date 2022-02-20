Left Menu

Assam Rifles organises half-marathon to commemorate 75 years of independence

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 20-02-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 23:14 IST
The Assam Rifles organised a half-marathon on Sunday as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations at its headquarters here, where over 600 personnel of various security forces took part, officials said.

The half marathon commemorates 75 years of India's independence and also promotes the “Fit India Movement”, according to an Assam Riffles spokesperson.

Serving personnel and family members of Assam Rifles, 101 Area, 58 Gorkha Training Centre, Assam Regimental Centre, Eastern Air Command and Central Reserve Police Force took part in the programme.

The spokesperson said 97 people participated in 21 km half marathon, 245 in the 10 km run and 332 in 2.5 km run. Flagged off by 101 Area General Officer Commanding in chief Lt Gen KC Panchanathan.

