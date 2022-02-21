Left Menu

PM Modi to address webinar on positive impact of Union Budget on education at 11 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar on Monday at 11 am on how this year's Union Budget will have a "positive impact" on the education sector.

21-02-2022
Prime minister Narendra Modi (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar on Monday at 11 am on how this year's Union Budget will have a "positive impact" on the education sector. "At 11 am today, will be addressing a webinar on how this year's Union Budget will have a positive impact on the education sector," tweeted PM Modi today.

In order to facilitate efficient and speedy implementation of Budget announcements, the Centre is holding a series of webinars across various key sectors. The objective is to brainstorm with experts from the public and private sectors, academia and industry and identify strategies on how best to move forward towards the implementation of various issues under different sectors. (ANI)

