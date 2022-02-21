Left Menu

CPI(M) worker hacked to death in Kerala's Kannur district

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 21-02-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 09:32 IST
CPI(M) worker hacked to death in Kerala's Kannur district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A CPI(M) worker was allegedly hacked to death in north Kerala district of Kannur in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Haridasan, a fisherman, was allegedly attacked by a gang of assailants in front of his house at Punnol near New Mahe at around 1.30 AM while he was returning home after work, they said.

The 54-year old was rushed to a hospital in Thalassery by the neighbours who reached the spot hearing the sound but died on the way, police said.

The body was shifted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.

Police said there was a CPI(M)-BJP clash in the Punnol area a week ago.

The CPI(M) alleged that the party activist was hacked to death by a group of RSS-BJP men. The BJP has denied the allegations.

The CPI(M) alleged that Haridasan was ''brutally attacked by the RSS workers, hacked several times and severed one of his legs'' to ensure his death.

RSS has not reacted to the allegation.

The CPI (M) has called for a hartal in Thalassery municipality and New Mahe panchayat today to protest the killing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022