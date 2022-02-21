Left Menu

Over 11.18 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday informed that more than 11.18 Crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still unutilized and are available with the States and Union Territories to be administered.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 09:47 IST
Over 11.18 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday informed that more than 11.18 Crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still unutilized and are available with the States and Union Territories to be administered. "More than 172.32 crore (1,72,32,34,000) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 11.18 Cr (11,18,38,427) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," said the Ministry.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of additional vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country to states and UTs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022