Left Menu

President Kovind receives 21-gun-salute during 12th edition of Fleet Review at Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday embarked on the Presidential Yacht INS Sumitra and received 21-gun-salute during the 12th edition of President's Fleet Review at Eastern Naval Command at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-02-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 10:17 IST
President Kovind receives 21-gun-salute during 12th edition of Fleet Review at Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam
President Kovind receives 21-gun-salute during 12th edition of Fleet Review at Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday embarked on the Presidential Yacht INS Sumitra and received 21-gun-salute during the 12th edition of President's Fleet Review at Eastern Naval Command at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the event.

President Kovind reviewed the Indian Naval Fleet comprising over 60 ships and submarines, and 55 aircraft. The 12th edition of President's Fleet Review is being conducted at Visakhapatnam as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Earlier, President Kovind was accorded the Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Naval dockyard. This is the twelfth Fleet Review and has a special significance that it is being conducted on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the Nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022