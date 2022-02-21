President Kovind receives 21-gun-salute during 12th edition of Fleet Review at Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday embarked on the Presidential Yacht INS Sumitra and received 21-gun-salute during the 12th edition of President's Fleet Review at Eastern Naval Command at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the event.

President Kovind reviewed the Indian Naval Fleet comprising over 60 ships and submarines, and 55 aircraft. The 12th edition of President's Fleet Review is being conducted at Visakhapatnam as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Earlier, President Kovind was accorded the Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Naval dockyard. This is the twelfth Fleet Review and has a special significance that it is being conducted on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the Nation.

