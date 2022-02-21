Left Menu

Kazakhstan detains former defence minister over January unrest

Reuters | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 21-02-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 10:17 IST
Kazakhstan detains former defence minister over January unrest
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has detained former defense minister Murat Bektanov after prosecutors launched a probe against him for failing to fulfill his duties during violent unrest last month, the prosecutor general's office said on Monday. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has described the deadliest unrest in the oil-rich Central Asian's post-Soviet history as an attempted coup, and another senior security official, a former head of the national security committee, has been arrested on charges of treason and abuse of office.

Tokayev sacked Bektanov as minister last month, saying he had shown no initiative during the unrest. The authorities say they are still investigating the January events; they have named no culprits aside from the former security boss and a few of his deputies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022