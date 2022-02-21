India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 175.46 cr

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 10:43 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 175.46 crores with the administration of over 7 lakh doses in the past 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Monday. "With the administration of more than 7 lakh Doses (7,00,706) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 175.46 crores (1,75,46,25,710) as per provisional reports till 7 am today," the ministry said in a release.

This has been achieved through 1,98,99,635 sessions, the Ministery added. Of the total doses administered so far, 1,75,46,25,710, health care workers received the first dose1,04,00,693 and second vaccine doses 99,52,973. Front line workers were administered the first dose with 1,84,07,927 and the second dose with 1,74,18,259.

"In the age of 15-18 years old people, as many as 5,36,77,342 first dose of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 2,17,30,069 second dose," the ministry said. Meanwhile, India reported 16,051 new COVID-19 cases and 206 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 8,31,087 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 76.01 Cr (76,01,46,333) cumulative tests. While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 2.12 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.93 per cent, the Ministry informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

