Warplane crashes in Iran's Tabriz - Mehr
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-02-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 11:38 IST
A warplane has crashed in the Iranian region of Tabriz, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Monday.
The agency did not specify whether the jet was Iranian and did not provide further details.
