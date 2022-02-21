48 kg cannabis seized in Muzaffarnagar, 2 arrested

Police in the neighbouring Shamli district have seized 48 kg cannabis and arrested two suspected smugglers, officials said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Satbir and Shakil, they said, adding that the car in which they were carrying the contraband has also been impounded.

Superintendent of Police Dukriti Madhav said the drugs was seized after the police intercepted the car during a regular checking exercise.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused have been smuggling drugs from Andhra Pradesh and supplying them to other states, the police said.

