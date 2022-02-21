Left Menu

Delhi: Milkman found dead on Heliport road in Rohini

The body of a 35-year-old milkman was found on Heliport road in Rohini area in the national capital, said the Delhi police officials on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 12:22 IST
Delhi: Milkman found dead on Heliport road in Rohini
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 35-year-old milkman was found on Heliport road in Rohini area in the national capital, said the Delhi police officials on Monday. The police have registered an FIR.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep who hails from Rithala. The police informed that the information of the presence of a "corpse" was received early in the morning after which the station house officer of the Begumpur police station was rushed to the spot.

The milkman along with his motorcycle was found at the spot of the incident. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022