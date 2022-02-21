Left Menu

Two ITBP personnel injured in blast in poll-bound Manipur's Kakching

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 21-02-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 12:33 IST
Two ITBP personnel injured in blast in poll-bound Manipur's Kakching
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two ITBP personnel, who were on election duty, sustained injuries in a bomb blast in Manipur's Kakching district, police said on Monday.

The blast rocked Wangoo Tera area, around 60 km from state capital Imphal, around 8 pm on Sunday, they said.

The ITBP personnel were on night patrol when the incident took place, police said.

They were deployed in the area as part of security for the assembly elections in the state.

The two personnel, natives of Uttarakhand, were admitted to a hospital in Imphal for treatment, police said.

Manipur will vote in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The votes will be counted on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022