F-5 fighter plane crash kills 3 in Iran's northwest
A fighter jet has crashed in northwest Iran and killed two pilots and a civilian, the countrys state-run news agency reported Monday.IRNA said the F-5 fighter crashed into a stadium in a residential area of Tabriz and two pilots and a civilian were killed.Authorities are investigating the incident, the report said. Irans air force has an assortment of U.S.-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the aging fleet.
