China says Australia complaint about laser from Chinese naval vessel does not square with facts

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-02-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 13:11 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Australia's complaint about a laser from a Chinese naval vessel being directed at an Australian military aircraft does not square with facts.

China urges Australia to stop maliciously spreading such information, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin added at a regular briefing in Beijing on Monday.

