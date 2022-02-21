Russian troops will return to bases when 'objective need' arises, says Belarus
21-02-2022
Russian armed forces will return to their permanent bases when an "objective need" to do so arises, the Belarusian defence ministry said on Monday.
Western powers are on edge over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine, and Belarus on Sunday that joint military drills with Russia taking place in Belarus would be extended.
The ministry said on Monday the troop withdrawal would depend to a large extent on a pullback of NATO forces from near the borders of Belarus and Russia.
