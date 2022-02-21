Putin, Macron agreed on need for dialogue over Ukraine - Interfax cites Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-02-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 13:33 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on the need to continue dialogue on Ukraine, Interfax cited the Kremlin as saying on Monday, a day after the two leaders spoke by phone.
Macron said U.S. President Joe Biden and Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine.
