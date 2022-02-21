Left Menu

Australia wants 'full investigation' into China laser incident - Morrison

Australia's prime minister said on Monday a Chinese naval vessel that pointed a laser at an Australian military aircraft was so close to Australia's coast that it possibly could have been seen from the shore, and he called for a full Chinese investigation. Scott Morrison told media his government had not received an explanation from China over the incident last Thursday, which Australia considered "dangerous and reckless".

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 21-02-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 14:03 IST
Australia wants 'full investigation' into China laser incident - Morrison
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's prime minister said on Monday a Chinese naval vessel that pointed a laser at an Australian military aircraft was so close to Australia's coast that it possibly could have been seen from the shore, and he called for a full Chinese investigation.

Scott Morrison told media his government had not received an explanation from China over the incident last Thursday, which Australia considered "dangerous and reckless". China said Australia's version of events did "not square up with facts" and was "disinformation".

The Chinese navy vessel within Australia's exclusive economic zone directed a laser at an Australian military aircraft over Australia's northern approaches, illuminating the plane and potentially endangering lives, Australia said on Saturday. The P-8A Poseidon - a maritime patrol aircraft - detected a laser emanating from a People's Liberation ArmyNavy (PLA-N) vessel, the Defence Department said, releasing photographs of two Chinese vessels sailing close to Australia's north coast.

A Chinese guided missile destroyer and an amphibious transport dock were sailing east through the Arafura Sea between New Guinea and Australia at the time of the incident, and later passed through the narrow Torres Strait. "It's possible people could even see the vessel from our mainland, potentially," Morrison told reporters in Tasmania on Monday.

Australia had called through diplomatic and defence channels for "a full investigation into this event", he said. He compared the incident to a hypothetical situation of an Australian frigate pointing a laser at Chinese surveillance aircraft in the Taiwan Strait, adding: "Could you imagine their reaction to that in Beijing?"

China's foreign ministry rejected the Australian criticism saying the ship was abiding by international law. "The Chinese vessel sailing in the high seas complies with relevant international law and international practice and is fully legitimate and legal," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular briefing in Beijing.

"We urge the Australian side to respect Chinese vessels legitimate rights in accordance with international law in relevant seas and stop maliciously spreading disinformation in regards to China."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022