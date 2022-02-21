Left Menu

MP: 4, including couple from Maha, held for hurting religious feelings in Betul

Four people, including two hailing from neighbouring Maharashtra, were arrested for allegedly hurting religious feelings while addressing a congregation, police in Betul in Madhya Pradesh said on Monday.As per the complaint of Raju Bhalavi, a tribal resident, Vijay Jadhav, his wife Ruth, both 46 years of age, Denny Paul 50 and Saibus Ivne 50 had thrown a mutton party in Udama village and then spoken ill of Hindus and tribals while addressing the congregation, Bhainsdehi police station official Gajendra Chauhan said.

Four people, including two hailing from neighbouring Maharashtra, were arrested for allegedly hurting religious feelings while addressing a congregation, police in Betul in Madhya Pradesh said on Monday.

As per the complaint of Raju Bhalavi, a tribal resident, Vijay Jadhav, his wife Ruth, both 46 years of age, Denny Paul (50) and Saibus Ivne (50) had thrown a mutton party in Udama village and then spoken ill of Hindus and tribals while addressing the congregation, Bhainsdehi police station official Gajendra Chauhan said. ''Jadhav and Ruth are from Amravati in Maharashtra, while Paul and Ivne are local residents. They were charged under IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act provisions and arrested,'' he said.

