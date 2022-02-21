Left Menu

Two-day mourning, state funeral for AP Minister Goutham Reddy

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-02-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 14:16 IST
AP Minister Goutham Reddy (Photo:Twitter/@MekapatiGoutham). Image Credit: ANI
The Andhra Pradesh government has announced two-day state mourning on the demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Minister for IT and Industries on Monday.

According to an official statement from the Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Andhra Pradesh, after finding out about the death of Goutham Reddy, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma to announce two-day state mourning and conduct the last rites of the deceased as per the state honours and protocols.

The CM while interacting with the ministers and other officials said that he had lost a best friend, eminent minister, and a good politician with the death of Goutham Reddy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

