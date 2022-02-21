Left Menu

CBI court sentences Lalu to five years in prison in fodder scam case

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-02-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 15:33 IST
Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A special CBI court on Monday sentenced RJD supremo Lalu Prasad to five years in prison and slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakh on him in connection with the Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case of the fodder scam.

The court pronounced the sentence after virtually hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence.

After his conviction in the case on February 15, the ailing 73-year old former Bihar chief minister was lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail and then shifted to state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

