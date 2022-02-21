Russia's FSB says shell from Ukrainian territory destroys Russian border guard post -Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-02-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 15:38 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's FSB security service said on Monday a shell from Ukrainian territory had completely destroyed a border guard post in Russia's Rostov region but had caused no casualties, the Interfax news agency reported.
The incident occurred 150 metres from the border between Russia and Ukraine, Interfax cited the FSB as saying.
Sporadic shelling across the line dividing Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east has intensified since Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Officials: Russia at 70 per cent of Ukraine military buildup
New York Times warns of tens of thousands of possible casualties in Ukrainian conflict
US airborne infantry troops in Poland amid Ukraine tension
China reluctant to side with Russia in Ukraine crisis: Report
Russia invasion of Ukraine could be soon but talks still an option, U.S. official says