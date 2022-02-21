Left Menu

Russia's FSB says shell from Ukrainian territory destroys Russian border guard post -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-02-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 15:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's FSB security service said on Monday a shell from Ukrainian territory had completely destroyed a border guard post in Russia's Rostov region but had caused no casualties, the Interfax news agency reported.

The incident occurred 150 metres from the border between Russia and Ukraine, Interfax cited the FSB as saying.

Sporadic shelling across the line dividing Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east has intensified since Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

