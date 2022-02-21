HC asks Delhi Police to file status report on plea to reopen spa and wellness clinic

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Delhi Police to file a status report on a plea seeking to reopen a spa and wellness clinic, which is being prohibited to carry out the business despite DDMA's order permitting such centres to reopen with certain conditions and restrictions.

Justice V Kameswar Rao said the Delhi Police shall file the status report within two days and listed the matter for further hearing on February 28.

Delhi Police counsel Satyakam submitted that the spa centres where alleged sexual activities were going on will remain closed and those which are running as per the Commercial Health Trade Licence can go on.

The court was hearing a petition by Sukhbir Singh, who is running his spa and wellness clinic in the name of White heaven Spa and Wellness, challenging the "arbitrary, unlawful and unjustified" actions of the authorities in not allowing him to operate the centre.

He claimed that he has been complying with all norms, rules, and regulations issued by the competent authorities.

Advocate Rajeshwar Dagar, appearing for the petitioner, said unless he was allowed to open the spa centre, how can the authorities conclude that any illegal activities were going on there.

The plea said the petitioner got a licence to operate the spa centre in April 2021 and in December the same year, some police officials barged into the premises and forcibly took into custody all male and female staff working there allegedly cooked up a false story against them.

On December 28, 2021, following the order of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the petitioner had to close down his spa business on account of COVID-19, and on February 4, this year, the authorities permitted spa and wellness centres in the national capital to reopen subject to certain conditions and restrictions, it said.

However, when the petitioner tried to open his spa, he was stopped by the police officials on the ground that there are strict orders from the SHO of Mohan Garden that no spa shall be opened within his jurisdiction at any cost and if any spa is found opened, the spa owner and the building landlord will be prosecuted and FIR shall be registered against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)