Royal Air Maroc to launch new Casablanca-Tel Aviv route - news agency

Morocco's Royal Air Maroc plans to launch a new Casablanca-Tel Aviv route on March 13, Moroccan state news agency MAP reported on Monday.

The announcement came as Israeli Economy Minister Orna Barbivai paid an official visit to Morocco as the two countries look to broaden cooperation since they normalized ties in 2020.

