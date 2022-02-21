Left Menu

Germany warns of "extremely dangerous situation" in Ukraine crisis

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-02-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 16:23 IST
Germany warns of "extremely dangerous situation" in Ukraine crisis
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine has led to an "extremely dangerous situation," a German government spokesperson said on Monday.

Sanctions against Russia would be put in place after further territorial infringements of Ukraine, the spokesperson said, adding that Western partners would decide what would qualify as territorial infringement.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Monday afternoon, the spokesperson told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022